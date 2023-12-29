Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.68. 157,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

