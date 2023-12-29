Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $338.56. The company had a trading volume of 121,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,240. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.