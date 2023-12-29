iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 435,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 1,142,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,164. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.