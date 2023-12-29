Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APTV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,821. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.