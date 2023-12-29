JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Slow Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 5.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned 1.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,572,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 399,835 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

