Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 54 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.02. 49,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,908. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

