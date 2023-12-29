Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.69. 25,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,832. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

