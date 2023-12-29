Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

