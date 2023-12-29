Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.47. 167,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,547. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

