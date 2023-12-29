Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,950. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average of $212.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

