Slow Capital Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.4 %

OLED stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. 31,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OLED. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

