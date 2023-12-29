Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.61

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.61 and $40.67 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.27 or 0.99974966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012304 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00197149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

