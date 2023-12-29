Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,968 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

CMCSA opened at $44.12 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.