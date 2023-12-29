First Personal Financial Services Sells 72 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $628.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.86 and a 200 day moving average of $520.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.