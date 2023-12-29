Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

