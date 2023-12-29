Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

