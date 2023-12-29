Solidarity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony comprises 1.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 7,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.