Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 3.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,684. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

