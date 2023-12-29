Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.12. 16,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,248. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.35. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

