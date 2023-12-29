Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,687. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 303.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

