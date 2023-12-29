NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.18. 1,547,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

