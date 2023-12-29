Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 113.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 373.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.