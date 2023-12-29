Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $36.98. 52,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

