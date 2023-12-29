Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 14,929 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,221. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.