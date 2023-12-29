Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the period. Innoviva accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innoviva worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Innoviva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

