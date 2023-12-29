SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

