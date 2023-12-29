Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

