Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Position Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vital Energy worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

VTLE opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.10.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

