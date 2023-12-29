Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stake Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Enova International makes up 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Enova International worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $58.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

