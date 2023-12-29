ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $56.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

