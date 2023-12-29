Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

