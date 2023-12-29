U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.3 %

SCCO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 197,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,793. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

