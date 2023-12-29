Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 951 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,299. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

