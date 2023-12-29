Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $208.37. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

