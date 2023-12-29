Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CASS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 14,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $625.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

