Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $73,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $7,822,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

