Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 443,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.59. 27,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.75. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.66 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.