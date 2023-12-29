The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,753 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

THG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -143.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

