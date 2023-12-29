Blossom Wealth Management Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,157. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

