Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 24,591 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 16.6% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $24.42 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.