Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CSLM Acquisition were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSLM. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $697,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSLM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.89. 3,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

