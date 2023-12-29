Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $187,000 in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Golden Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GODN remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Friday. 8,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

