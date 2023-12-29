Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

KVACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

