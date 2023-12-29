Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
KVACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keen Vision Acquisition
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.