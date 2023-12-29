Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 180,465 Shares of Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) by 1,051.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the quarter. Pono Capital Three accounts for 3.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 1.16% of Pono Capital Three worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $2,859,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $2,279,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of Pono Capital Three stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Pono Capital Three Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

