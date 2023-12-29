Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 367,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 288,715 shares.The stock last traded at $49.52 and had previously closed at $49.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.