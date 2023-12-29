Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes $577,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 20,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

