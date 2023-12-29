Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 2nd Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,122.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $971.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.60. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $548.01 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

