Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

