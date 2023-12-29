Family Firm Inc. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

