Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

